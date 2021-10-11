Marion “Marty” Ashbaugh, Jr. (1948-2021)

Marion E. “Marty” Ashbaugh, Jr., age 72, of Stryker, Ohio, passed away peacefully at 6:35 P.M. with his family at his side on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

Marty was an injection molding technician at Moore Industries for over 25 years. He was a US Army veteran who served from 1969-1971.

Marty enjoyed gardening, fishing and sitting on his back porch, drinking a Miller High-Life and just being outdoors. Most of all, Marty was a hard worker.

Marion E. Ashbaugh, Jr. was born on November 18, 1948, in Van Wert, the son of Marion E. and Estella (Urton) Ashbaugh, Sr. He married Linda S. Connin in Bryan on October 4, 1979 and she survives.

Marty is survived by his son, Jon Ashbaugh, of Stryker; daughters, Susan (Andy) Hahn and Renee Ashbaugh, both of Bryan; six grandchildren, Angie, Jasmine, Amber, Drew, Raelynn and Adalynn; two great grandchildren, Cira and Corbin and sisters, Zelma Berry, of Butler, Indiana and Doris (Roger) Yagel, of Montpelier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Edward and Ben Ashbaugh and sisters, Thelma and Robin Ashbaugh.

Visitation for Marty will be held on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held immediately following the visitation. Military rites will be presented by the combined American Legion/VFW Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to an organization of the donor's choice.