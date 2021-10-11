Marsha “Marti” West (1940-2021)

Marsha F. “Marti” West, age 80, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 7:49 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers-Bryan.

Marti worked at the former Ponderosa restaurant in Bryan for over 10 years, becoming assistant manager before it closed.

She was a Golden Eagle member of Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and she loved animals.

Marsha was born on Oct. 20, 1940, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of George R. and Dove I. (Horton) McCave. She attended Bryan High School.

Marti is survived by her children, James D. (Kathy) Stantz of Mansfield, Tina J. Stantz of Bryan, Timothy R. Stantz of Panama City Beach, Florida, and Kitty L. Corwin of Bryan; seven grandchildren, Kristen (Tom) Hewitt of Seattle, Washington, Justin (Crystal) Huard of Panama City Beach, Jerrad Caswell and Dove Caswell, both of Bryan, Travis (Angel) Stantz and Summer (Michael) Adkins, both of Mansfield, and Cody Corwin of Medina, Ohio; 12 great-grandchildren; several nieces and a nephew.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jerry Knight; and sisters, June Ledford and Jeannine Sisko.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan. A memorial service celebrating Marti’s life will be held immediately following visitation with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Marti will be laid to rest at Fountain Grove Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.