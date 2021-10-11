Annabell Fitzenrider (1918-2021)

Annabell A. Fitzenrider, age 103, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 1:45 P.M. on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Hillside Country Living, near Bryan.

Ann was the secretary for the Williams County Board of Education for over 30 years prior to her retirement. She was an active member of Wesley United Methodist Church, the Williams County YMCA, Progress Club and was a volunteer at the Church Women’s United Thrift Store in Bryan.

Ann and her husband enjoyed their cottage at Clear Lake and wintered many years in Bonita Springs, Florida. She was famous for her Dutch Apple pies.

Annabell was born on July 20, 1918, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Clarence C. and Georgia (Castor) Reichman. She married Clarence A. Fitzenrider on May 17, 1941 in Bryan and he preceded her in death on June 20, 1995.

Survivors include one daughter, Sue Compo, of Clear Lake, Indiana; four grandchildren, Betsy (Larry) Finn, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Andy (Jacquie) Fitzenrider, of Seattle, Washington, Amy (Steve DeMaio) Fitzenrider, of Ottawa Hills, Ohio and Jeff (Anne) Compo, of Burlington, Vermont; seven great grandchildren, Ava, Aidan, Kate, Ella, Sarah, Giuliana and Lauren and daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Fitzenrider, of Clear Lake, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, son, Jon Fitzenrider and son-in-law, John Compo.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, October 15, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. at Fountain Grove Cemetery with Pastor Peter Paige officiating. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with Ann’s arrangements.

Memorials are requested to the Bryan Area Foundation- Clarence and Ann Fitzenrider Fund, 110 South Walnut Street, Bryan Ohio 43506 or Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street 43506.

