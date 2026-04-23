James Kunesh (1931 – 2026)

(Family Patriarch, Veteran, & Legion Member)

James Martin Kunesh, age 94, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 8:50 a.m. on Monday, April 20, 2026, at Mercy Defiance Hospital where he had been a patient.

Mr. Kunesh served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1953 during the Korean War. He was a millwright at General Motors, Defiance, Ohio for 32 years.

He was a member of the Ney American Legion, AmVets, St. Isidore Parish and a life member of the Defiance Fish and Game Club.

James was born on April 26, 1931, in Defiance County, Ohio, the son of John J. and Ida I. (Grine) Kunesh. He married Clara P. Brown on February 15, 1958, in Marysdale, and she preceded him in death on September 3, 2018.

James is survived by his children, Mark (Connie) Kunesh, Greg Kunesh, Tina Gerken, David Kunesh, and Deb (Tom) Zimmerman, all of Defiance; fourteen grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; brother, Robert (Marilyn) Kunesh, of Ney, Ohio; sister, Jane (Joseph) Clemens, Defiance, Ohio and sister-in-law, Virginia Kunesh, Antwerp, Ohio.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his children, Martin, Tamara and Kevin Kunesh; grandson, Benjamin Zimmerman, parents; brothers, Patrick and Lawrence Kunesh and son-in-law, Galen Gerken.

Visitation will be held on James’ 95th birthday, Sunday, April 26, 2026 from 1-4 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, April 27, 2026 at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore-Marysdale Parish, 06324 State Route 15, Defiance, Ohio with Father Melwin Dsouza officiating. Interment will follow the service in St. Isadore Catholic Cemetery with graveside military rite presented by the Ney American Legion Honor Detail and US Army Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the St. Isidore Parish or the Ney American Legion.