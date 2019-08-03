Marlin Missler (1930-2019)

Marlin D. Missler, age 89, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 4:01 A.M. on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at the University of Toledo Medical Center in Toledo, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Throughout the years Mr. Missler had been employed at Carroll Ames and The Aro Corporation and had been a manager for Syncro in Hicksville, Ohio, for fourteen years. He was an excellent carpenter who had built thirteen homes and was very smart on the computer.

Marlin D. Missler was born on July 12, 1930, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of William Robert and Erma E. (McClure) Missler. He married Josephine M. Luke on June 4, 1949, in Auburn, Indiana, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are five children, Dennis A. (Dorothy) Missler, of Longwood, Florida, Kathy Jo Heiermann, of Harrison Township, Michigan, Susan E. (Charles) Thompson, of Fort Myers, Florida, Teresa J. Worthington, of Defiance, Ohio, and Julie A. Allen, of West Jefferson, Ohio; fifteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Charles (Lana) Missler, of Bryan; and a sister, Mable Ware, also of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents and five siblings, Thelma Spangler, Carl Missler, Paul Missler, Georgie Kinzer and Andrew Missler.

Private services and interment will take place in Brown Cemetery near Bryan.

