Marolyn Jones (1932 – 2025)

Marolyn Jean Jones, 92, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Wednesday, March 12, 2025, at Majestic Care, Bryan. Marolyn was born March 27, 1932, in Cowden, Illinois, daughter of the late Joseph C. and Thelma M. (Toothman) Jones.

She was a 1950 graduate of South Eastern High School, Detroit, and continued her education receiving a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Wayne State University in 1970.

Marolyn worked as a supervisor and scheduler at Bryan Custom Plastics for 15 years, from 1981 until her retirement in 1996.

She was a member of the Ladies of the Moose-Bryan Moose Lodge #1064, Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and was a passionate supporter of the Williams County Humane Society.

Marolyn loved animals and specifically enjoyed caring for dogs. Anyone who knew Marolyn knew she loved Snoopy and collecting Snoopy items. In her younger years, she enjoyed playing fast pitch softball and was an avid Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions fan.

Marolyn enjoyed traveling in her motor home and taking trips with her friend, Dorothy. Her trips often involved camping and fishing. In her free time, she liked to complete puzzles, read, and play Bingo.

Marolyn is survived by her brother, William Jones of Bethany Oklahoma; two nephews, Charles (Sherrie) Plemmons and Larry Plemmons; great-nephew, Christopher (Jewelia) Plemmons; great-niece, Melissa (Lukian) Compas; special cousins, Helen Prater, Rosemary Bartle, and Michael Bartle; dear friends, Dorothy Michael, Kim (Kevin) Herman, and Deb (Pamela) Michael.

Visitation for Marolyn will be held Wednesday, March 19, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn Street, Bryan with funeral services beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Larry Snavely officiating. Private Inurnment will take place at Mound Cemetery, Cowden, Illinois.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Majestic Care- Patient Activity Fund. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com