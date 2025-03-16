Nancy Elser (1944 – 2025)

(Taught At North Central Elementary For 35 Years)

Nancy Elser, 80, of Pioneer, Ohio went to her heavenly home on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

She was born on March 28, 1944 in Napoleon, Ohio the daughter of Virgil and Clarissa (Rohrs) Franz.

Nancy attended the Cogswell one-room schoolhouse in Bridgewater Township, Ohio. She graduated from North Central High School in 1962 and then her Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education in Biology and Chemistry from Bowling Green State University in 1967.

Later in her career she obtained her Master’s Degree in Education from Indiana Wesleyan University in 1998. On May 20, 1967 she married Charles Elser in Montpelier and he survives.

Nancy’s hobbies included reading, sewing, cooking, traveling and spending time at her cottage in Coldwater, Michigan. In her spare-time she enjoyed spending time with her fellow teacher friends the “Golden Girls.”

Nancy was always supporting others whether it was working on her parent’s farm, caring for others as a volunteer EMT for Medic 7 in Pioneer for 18 years or in her work teaching students at North Central Elementary where she worked for 35 years, retiring in 2011.

Nancy was honored with an induction into the North Central Hall of Fame in 2023 and she was also a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier.

Nancy is survived by her husband Charles of 57 years, two sons, Mike (Jackie) Elser of Bridgewater Township and David Elser of Pioneer; one daughter, Cyndi (John) Kizer of Pittsford, Michigan; two granddaughters, Addison and Erin Elser; and one brother. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Sharon Stecovich.

Visitation for Nancy will be held on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 from 11 am to 1 pm at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place immediately following at 1 pm at the church with Pastor Marc Lapointe to officiate. Interment to follow at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Nancy’s memory St. John’s Lutheran Church or the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

