Martha Louys (1944 – 2025)

Martha Jeanne Louys, age 81, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, December 10, 2025 at the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Martha was a graduate of North Central High School and served as Deputy Recorder at the Williams County Courthouse for 19 years and also worked at an eye doctor’s office.

Martha was a member of First Lutheran Church in Stryker. She enjoyed gardening, dancing, she was a big fan of Elvis Presley, but most of all, loved time with her family.

Martha was born at home in Bryan, Ohio on June 23, 1944, the daughter of William and Iola (Moog) Chamberlain. She married Donald Charles Louys on June 5, 1965 in Bryan, and he survives.

Along with her husband, Martha is survived by her daughter Teresa (Chris McCarty) Kimpel; son, Bradley (Leann) Louys; grandchildren, Zach Uran, Shelby (Kyle) Newman, Bayli (Brandon) Geiser, McKenna Louys and Laken Louys. She was preceded in death by her parents; her 17 day old twin sister, Carol; and brothers, Don, Larry, William and Norman Chamberlain.

Visitation for Martha will be held on Friday, December 12, 2025 from 5:00-7:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 13, 2025 at 11:00 am at First Lutheran Church, 701 South Defiance St, Stryker, OH 43557 with Pastor Chris Staup officiating. Burial will follow at Goll Cemetery, Archbold.

Memorials may be given to First Lutheran Church or CHP Inpatient Hospice. Online condolences and guest registry may be given and signed at: http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.