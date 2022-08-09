Martha “Sue” Headings (1927-2022)

Martha Sue Steiner Headings, affectionately called “Sue” by her family & friends, has passed away for her heavenly home on August 8, 2022 at 1:30am at age of 95 years & 5 months. She is joined in heaven by her husband M. Eugene & son John Paul.

She leaves 2 daughters: Joyce Ann (Jack Smith) of Mission, Texas and Esther (Paul Nofziger) of Stryker, Ohio. She leaves 5 grandchildren: Greg Lewis (Stacy) Lees Summit, Missouri Gina Sue (Kelvin Stanton) Napoleon, Missouri Brent Allen (Stacy) Swanton, Ohio Adam Von Archbold, Ohio Doug Gideon (Michelle) Archbold, Ohio She leaves 7 great-grandchildren: Katelyn, Mason, Gracie, Leona, Preston, Colton, Braxton and she leaves 3 great-great-grandchildren: Oaklynn, LeAnn, Aaliyah

She was born on March 8, 1927 to David & Naomi Hartzler Steiner of North Lima, Ohio. Her mother passed away when she was 5 years old. She leaves 3 brothers: Albert, Daniel & Sam. Two brothers, David Jr & Paul and two sisters, Esther & Joanna, preceded her in death.

She married M. Eugene Headings on May 12, 1946. He preceded her in death October 8, 2014. She graduated from North Lima High School in May 1945.

She graduated from Goshen College in May 1972. She worked many years as school secretary at Chesterville, Ohio then Highland High School in Sparta, Ohio.

After graduating from college, she worked for Miami County, Indiana in the welfare department.

She retired in 1990, then moved to Archbold in 1992. She enjoyed painting, needlework, landscaping & interior design.

She enjoyed playing the organ & piano using her talent in her home & in churches throughout her life.

Services will be held on Wednesday, August 10th, 2022 at 11 AM at Stryker United Brethren Church with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Friends may call at the church from 10-11 AM on Wednesday. Interment will take place on Thursday, August 11th, 2022 at 2 PM in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville, Ohio.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Stryker United Brethren Church.