Valerie Hagelberger (1958-2022)

Valerie J. Hagelberger, age 64, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Bryan surrounded by her loving family.

Val cherished spending time with her kids and grandkids, and caring for their dog, Brody.

Valerie was born on April 1, 1958, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Patricia (Dhaenens) Reader, Sr. Val married Philip B. Hagelberger on October 15 1983, in Bryan, Ohio, and he survives.

Val is also survived by three daughters, Britni (Kyle) Fackler, of Weston, Ohio, Casie (Andrew) VanderLind, of Columbus, Ohio and Abby (Evan) Scheck, of Findlay, Ohio; four grandchildren, Maci and Austin Fackler and Parker and Kennedy VanderLind- with one more on the way, and her sister, Lori (Dennis) Harrison, of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Paul Reader, Jr. and sister, Delaine Ballew.

In keeping with Val’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with her arrangements. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorials are requested to Cancer Assistance of Williams County.

