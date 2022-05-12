Galen “Gator” Wisda (1980-2022)

Facebook

Galen David “Gator” Wisda, age 42, who grew up in Delta and had lived near Archbold, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022, surrounded by his family following a long battle with cancer.

Gator was a man of few words and much heart. He always had a smile for small children and devoted time to work on and fix vehicles for friends.

His love of wrenching and tinkering began at a young age when he would take apart door knobs in his childhood home to see how they worked.

A trail of tools and mechanical parts often was left behind him.

Gator enjoyed gun and crossbow hunting. He also enjoyed fishing with the emphasis on relaxing more than catching.

He was a fan of drag racing and didn’t have much interest in sports that didn’t include wheels and motors.

Gator loved riding his motorcycles, wrenching on motorcycles, looking at motorcycles and collecting motorcycle related clothing and items.

His last trip was to visit the Harley Davidson Museum in Milwaukee.

Gator was born January 17, 1980 in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Charles R. Wisda and Patricia (Bell).

Gator is also survived by his father, Charles R. Wisda, of Archbold; mother, Patricia (Roger) Speiser, of Defiance; sister, Rachel (Wisda) Perkins, of Wauseon; brother, Matthew (Alicia) Wisda, of Wauseon; several nieces and nephews; maternal grandparents, Kenny and Helen Bell, of Stryker and his daughter, Samantha Magrum, of Napoleon.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dick and Imogene Wisda.

A special thanks goes out to Ron Todd and his family for all the care and comfort they gave Gator over his last hard year.

A memorial motorcycle ride and bonfire are being planned to celebrate Gator’s life.

All his biker buddies are encouraged to honor Gator’s last wish by doing a big, smokey burnout.

Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with Gator’s arrangements.