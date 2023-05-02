Marvin Dean Beck (1931-2023)

Marvin Dean Beck, 91, of Archbold, Ohio, was called home on April 20, 2023 at Fairlawn Haven Archbold, Ohio after a battle with dementia.

Dean was born December 30, 1931 in Henry County to Samuel and Fannie (Grieser) Beck. He was one of seven children. He graduated from Ridgeville Corners High School in 1949.

He worked the family farm, and in the summer raced horses at the Wauseon Fairgrounds. In the summer of 1952, he drove Harold Nagel’s “29” stock car at the Wauseon Racetrack winning many times, and also raced at Toledo Raceway Park.

After being drafted in 1953, he was honorably discharged from the Korean Conflict in 1954.

On March 30, 1956 he married Lou Ann (Hartman) Beck in West Unity, Ohio. Together, they had two boys; Brian and Chris, and two daughters; Regina and Beth.

He worked at Liechty Farm Equipment for over 25 years, and taught Ag Mechanics for seven years at Four County Joint Vocational School.

All while farming the home farm along with raising Black Angus cattle, farrowing pigs, and numerous horses. He loved the family farm and woods.

Dean had a deep and steadfast faith in the Lord. He was a life-time member of St. John’s Christian Church where he served on the Consistory, taught Sunday school, and enjoyed being active in the church. He also participated in several mission trips to Tijuana, Mexico with St. John’s.

After retirement, he and Lou Ann moved to sunny Henderson, Nevada where they lived for almost 20 years.

While retired, Dean was still active pitching on his weekly softball team, playing bocce ball, and volunteering for the Neighborhood Patrol.

His favorite hobbies though were hanging out in the hot tub with his buddies and taking naps by the pool.

Even though he moved away, he couldn’t get farming out of his blood and loved helping neighbors farm when he would come back to visit. In 2017 they moved back to Ohio for health reasons.

Dean loved to laugh and was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and will be missed by his family and many good friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lou Ann (Hartman) and grandson Justin Beck. He was also preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Fannie (Grieser) Beck, and his siblings Paul Beck, Harold Beck, Chauncey Beck, Ruth Ann (Beck) Short, and Jay Beck.

He is survived by his two sons, Brian Beck of Henry County and Chris Beck of Archbold, Ohio; two daughters, Regina Beck of Henry County, and Beth (Vincent) Manausa of Archbold, Ohio; a sister Martha (Kenneth) Grime; six grandchildren Mackenzie Davis, Daniel Beck, Emily Beck, Aimee Beck Bell, Adam Beck, and Andrew Beck; and ten great-great grandchildren all of whom he loved and cherished.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 19, 2023 from 10 a.m. until the celebration of Dean’s life at noon, all at St. John’s Christian Church, Archbold, Ohio. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Community Health Professionals (CHP), Archbold, Ohio.

To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Dean Beck, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.