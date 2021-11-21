Marvin Page (1942-2021)

Marvin L. Page, age 79, of Coldwater, Michigan and a longtime resident of Bryan, Ohio, passed away early Saturday morning, November 20, 2021, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn, Indiana surrounded by his family.

Marvin retired from the Aro Corporation with over 33 years of service. He was a US Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War.

Marvin was a member of the Pioneer American Legion and VFW and the AmVets and Eagles in Bryan.

Marvin L. Page was born on June 25, 1942 in Alvordton, Ohio, the son of Russell and Marjorie (Taylor) Page.

He graduated from Hilltop High School in 1961. Marvin married Carolyn A. (Nishwitz) Fulton and she survives.

Marvin is also survived by his daughter, Donna (John) Yoho, of New Lexington, Ohio; son, Bill (Linda) Harris, of New Albany, Ohio; stepchildren, Denise (Robert) Peters, of Coldwater, Michigan, Duane (Lisa) Fulton, of Montgomery, Michigan, Tonya (Carl) Thompson, of Fostoria, Ohio, David Fulton, of Xenia, Ohio, Joy Fulton, of Jackson, Ohio, Terry (Pat) Fulton, of El Paso, Texas and Candice Williams, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and five grandchildren, Shanna, Brian, Allison, Sara and Christopher and three great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Phyllis Warner and Eleanor Page.

Graveside funeral services will be at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Tamara Gerber officiating with graveside military rites to follow. Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry St., Bryan has been entrusted with Marvin’s services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Mt. Zion United Methodist Church or the American Heart Association.

