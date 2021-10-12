Mary Chandler (1942-2021)

Mary C. Chandler, 79, of Lake Seneca, Montpelier, went home to be with Jesus surrounded by her family on October 7, 2021 after a long illness.

Mary was born on February 13, 1942 in Lackawanna, NY the daughter of George and Madonna (Hoeffel) Simonis of Defiance.

Mary married her first husband, Alex Zeninetz and together they had two daughters, Julia Hartman (Kevin Schenher) of Laotta, IN and Teri (Mark) Muehlfeld of Blakeslee.

She is also survived by her brother, Roger (Roz) Simonis of NY; two sisters, Laurie (David) Harlow of CA and Lynda Rude-Grzych (Kurt Smith) of Edgerton; special friend, David Deubner of Montpelier; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Alex Zeninetz; second husband, Donald Chandler; and a sister, Roseanne Scheuermann.

She will forever be loved and remembered by those who knew her. Mary’s love of animals will be carried on by those close to her.

She loved the lake and crafting with friends and family. Mary attended Holy Family Episcopal Church in Angola, IN.

She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, Ohio on October 23, 2021 at 11 am with Reverend Tom Adamson to officiate. A celebration of Mary’s life will be held at a later date.

The family greatly appreciates your love and support during this difficult time. Donations may be made in Mary’s memory to the Williams County Humane Society.

