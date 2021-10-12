Karisann “Karis” Shull (1937-2021)

Karisann “Karis” Bischoff Shull, age 84, of Wauseon, passed away to be with her God Saturday night, October 9, 2021 surrounded by her family at her home.

Born July 29, 1937, Lyons, OH to Carl and Bonnie (Wales) Bischoff. Karis was baptized and confirmed in Delta Trinity Lutheran Church. She graduated in 1955 from Lyons High School and married Paul Shull on June 2, 1956.

Besides raising 4 children, whom she loved dearly, her professional career included sales and purchasing at SK Lectrolite in Defiance; shipping clerk typist with Essex Wire in Wauseon; typist chief Publishing for 10 years; office manager and bookkeeper at German Village in Wauseon; 5 years as Fulton County administrator for the CETA program; another 5 years Karis owned the Shutter Room (children clothing); and branch assistant with Edward Jones for 5 years.

After retiring, she became very involved in the Women’s Republican Party; including Republican Headquarters Central Committee, executive board, poll worker and the Board of Elections. Karis enjoyed politics very much.

Her hobbies included making feather bed pillows and blankets, pillows and wreaths with shells she collected on the beaches of Florida; making greeting cards, reading, gourmet cooking, enjoying her summer and fall flowers; while decorating her home.

Karis always said she liked being surrounded with beauty just like Heaven. She was a lifelong devoted Lutheran and a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon; where Karis enjoyed being a caring caller for the shut-ins and nursing homes.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Paul Shull; four children, Pastor Jeff (Melodi) Shull of Martinsburg, WV, Renee (Greg) Quillet of Wauseon, Brent (Debbie) Shull of Toledo and Mia Shull of Berthoud, CO; nine grandchildren, Pastor Tyler (Cathi) Quillet of Nashville, TN, Ashley (Jacob) Greiser of Archbold, Austin Quillet of Nashville, TN, Michael Shull of Martinsburg, WV, Victoria Shull of Toledo, Nate Shull of Cleveland, OH, Caroline Shull of Chicago; Madison Palieri and Aspen Palieri both of Loveland, CO; seven great grandchildren, Noah, Dylan and Hudson Greiser, Bowen and Cylas Quillet, Liam Palieri, and Ashton Shull; sister, Carletta Westfall of Winter Park, FL; brother, Tim Bischoff of Lake James, Angola, IN as well as a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Friday, October 22, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop Ave, Wauseon, Ohio 43567. A funeral service honoring Karis’ life will begin at 11:00 AM on Saturday, October 23, 2021 also at the church. A private interment at Wauseon Union Cemetery will precede the service. The family requests those attending the visitation and the service to please wear a mask and follow CDC guidelines when possible.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Trinity Lutheran Church of Wauseon or Community Health Professionals Hospice, 230 Westfield Dr., Archbold, Ohio 43502 in Karis’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.