Mary Jane Lookup (1947-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Mary Jane (Frank) Lookup, age 74, of Stryker, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, at Bryan Care and Rehabilitation Center.

Prior to her retirement she had been a beautician and had owned and operated Mary Jane’s Beauty Shop.

She had also worked as a seamstress for many years for Bryan Custom Cleaners.

Mary Jane was born in Defiance, Ohio on August 9, 1947, the daughter of Charles and Marian (Bauer) Frank.

On May 8, 1987 she married Bruce W. Lookup, and he preceded her in death in 2009. She was a member of the Evansport United Methodist Church, where she had served as an MYF Leader many years ago.

She had also been a Girl Scout Leader and Counselor. Mary Jane loved to sew and spend time with her nieces and nephews.

Mary Jane is survived by two brothers, John Frank and Gale (Nancy) Frank of Stryker; two sisters, Jill (Bill) Fackler of Pioneer, Janet (Ron) McGhee of Napoleon; and sister-in-law, Donna Frank of Stryker.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and two brothers, Lester Frank and Virgil Frank.

Arrangements are pending at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker. The family requests that memorial contributions be given to either the Evansport or Pulaski United Methodist Churches.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker has been entrusted with arrangements.