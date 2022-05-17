Wayne Nolin (1925-2022)

Facebook

Wayne T. Nolin, 97 of Melbourne, Florida passed away Saturday, May 8, 2022 in Dothan, Alabama.

He was born on February 5, 1925 in Stockland, Illinois to William Lester and Ruby May (Cox) Nolin. Wayne graduated from The Ohio State University with his bachelor’s degree in business and marketing.

He honorably served his country in the U. S. Navy as a pilot during WWII. On May 13, 1978 he married Tara Vogel in Miami, FL and she survives.

Wayne worked as an airline pilot for Eastern Airlines for 32 years and then as a corporate pilot for 17 years with American Conveyor Corporation.

He was a member of the Retired Eastern Airlines Pilots Association and Quiet Birdman.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 43 years, Tara Nolin; two sons, Gregory W. Nolin of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Gary T. Nolin of Miami, FL; and one brother, Milton L. Nolin of Unionville, IN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Norman Terry Nolin and Warren K. Nolin; and one sister, Barbara Jean Nolin.

Visitation for Wayne will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 from 10 am to 12 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place immediately following at 12:00 pm at the funeral home. Internment to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with military honors presented by the US Navy and the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorials may be left in Wayne’s memory to Tunnel to Towers or Alley Cat Allies. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com