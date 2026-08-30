Mary Jane Roschmann (1943 – 2026)

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(Attended Fulton Union Christian Church)

Mary Jane (Frideger) Roschmann, age 83, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Thursday morning, Aug. 27, 2026.

She was born March 26, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, to Harold and Dorothy (Wentz) Frideger.

Mary Jane graduated from Woodward High School in 1961 and Davis Business College in 1963. She was employed by Champion Spark Plug Co. for 28 years, working in the marketing research and accounting departments.

She went on to work for J.C. Penney in 1996, transferring to the Lake City, Florida, store in 2002, when she and her husband, Ben, moved to Florida.

After retiring in 2010, she began volunteering for the Columbia County, Florida Senior Center. The couple returned to Ohio in 2022 for health reasons. Mary Jane attended the Fulton Union Christian Church in Delta, Ohio.

Mary Jane is survived by her stepchildren, Deb (Chris) Taylor, Cindy Toland, Benny (Trina) Roschmann, Jack Roschmann and Jill (Jason) Hart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ben; an infant son, Brian Mark Meyers; and her brothers, Richard, Robert and Frederick Frideger.

Private graveside services will be held at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery in Toledo, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan’s Purse International Relief, 801 Bamboo Road, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.