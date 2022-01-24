Mary Jo Ulrich (1941-2022)

Facebook

Mary Jo Ulrich, 80, of Pioneer, OH formerly of Waldron, MI passed away peacefully on Friday January 21, 2022, at Cameron Memorial Hospital.

She was born on September 4, 1941, to Otto McCandless and Helen Shatelrow in Toledo, Ohio.

She married the love of her life, Kenneth “Daniel” Ulrich on July 13, 1963. Together they had two children, Mark and Cindra. Mary Jo graduated from Pittsford High School in 1959.

Mary Jo was a CNA for 40 years, starting her career off at Thorne Hospital and retiring from St. Joe Mercy Home Care.

She and her husband spent a lot of time camping in the summers and for a few years going south to Florida in the winters.

Anyone who knew her knew she was always up for a good joke and making people laugh. The highlight of her life was her family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Mark (Lisa) Ulrich of Pioneer, OH; daughter, Cindra (Robert) Peterson of Homer, MI; grandchildren, Stephen (Debbie) Lambright of Cadillac, MI, Danielle (Jeremy Johnson) Lambright of Fremont, IN, Cody (Morgan) Hulbert of West Unity, OH, Cory Hulbert of Bryan, OH, and Megan (Jordan) Hunkapiller of Alvordton, OH; several great grandchildren; brothers Don (Leota) McCandless of Bryan, OH, Tom (Suzie) Barr of Pittsford, MI, sister Bonnie (Danny) Gallippo of Pittsford, MI; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Daniel Ulrich, her parents and her step father, Clyde Barr.

The family would like to give a huge thank you to Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center for the amazing care Mary Jo received during her time there. She loved everyone that cared for her.

Per her wishes, Mary Jo will be cremated, and a celebration of life service will take place at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given in her name to Lakeland Rehab and Healthcare Center. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com