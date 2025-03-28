Barbara Warner (1947 – 2025)

(Owned Burger Dairy In Montpelier)

Barbara Ellen Warner was welcomed into her eternal life, Thursday morning, March 27, 2025. She was surrounded by her husband, four kids and older brother.

Barb was born on October 3, 1947 to Ralph Bailey and Ruth Gentis in Bellefontaine, OH. She married Rick D. Warner on August 29, 1981 next to the pond on their family farm, where the family shared many great memories. She always had words of advice.

She loved to create a lot of fun and tell many stories. Barb was a great listener, and strangers liked sharing stories with her wherever she went.

She loved the simple moments in life with her husband, kids and grandkids. She was always ready for Rick to take her on a ride in the sunshine, out on the country roads.

Barb worked at Mohawk Tools and The Aro Corporation. Along with Rick, they also owned Burger Dairy in Montpelier and the gas station in Kunkle, Warner Corner, along with restoring many homes in Montpelier.

Barb is survived by her husband, kids Pam (Rob) Howard, Barb Spangler, Scott Warner and Lisa (Tate) Fackler. She was blessed with many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her brother Jerry Bailey and sister Betty, also survive.

A time to receive friends and family will be Monday, March 31, 2025 from 4:00 – 7:00pm at Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street, Montpelier. A private burial will take place with the family at a later date.

Memorials can be made to the Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.