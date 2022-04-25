Sharon Mills (1944-2022)

Facebook

Sharon D. Mills, 78, of Montpelier passed away Sunday evening, April 24, 2022 at The Inn at Fountain Park in Bryan.

She was born on April 10, 1944 in LaGrange, Indiana to Harold and Maude (Gabby) Mills. Sharon graduated from Edon High School.

She is survived by her children James (Teresa) Hickman, Jr. of Montpelier, Linda (Jeff) Muehlfeld of Edon, Jean Beatty of Hicksville, William Beatty, Jr. of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Kim Thorp of Fort Wayne and Joy DeWitt of Bryan; grandchildren Corey (Jess) Hickman, Samantha Andrews, Heather (Rich) Marske, Tyson Hickman, Kyle Hickman, Janel (Rick) Gessaman, Jami DeWitt, Halley (Adam) Silvers, Anthony (Jamie) Lucarelli, Brittney Smith, Darren (Tiffany) Beatty, Kaye (Jonathan) Brown, Sierra (Tristan) Wright and Brogan Muncy and many great grandchildren.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, son Scott Beatty, 2 brothers and a sister.

A private graveside service will be held at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

