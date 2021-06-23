Mary Myles (1920-2021)

Mary E. Myles, age 100, of Liberty Center, peacefully passed away Monday afternoon, June 21, 2021 at the Genacross Lutheran Services in Napoleon. She was born in Holgate, OH on August 7, 1920 to Fred Bostelman and Lydia (Bailey) Bostelman.

Mary graduated from Holgate High School and later married Charles L. Myles on October 11, 1941 at Camp Shelby, Mississippi. She served as a homemaker throughout her life; helping support and care for her husband, children and home.

Mary was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Liberty Center; where she was active in the church women’s group, served as a Sunday school teacher for many years and enjoyed singing in the church choir. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Henry Count Farm Bureau.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Diane) Myles of Liberty Center; daughter, Peggy (Tom) Kern of Liberty Center; grandchildren, Lyle (Mieke) Patrick, Angie (Donnie) Frankart, Kara (Chris) Dyett, Krista (Jeremy) Robinson; step granddaughter, Tracy (Dante) Maimone; eight great grandchildren; two step great grandchildren and five step great great grandchildren.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Charles in 2008; two brothers; five sisters and grandson, Jeffrey Myles in 1999.

There will be no public services. A private graveside service will be held at Heath Cemetery in Liberty Center. Pastor Charles Kramer will be officiating. Arrangements are entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Interment will follow at Heath Cemetery in Liberty Center.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a memorial contribution to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 8074 Co Rd T, Liberty Center, Ohio 43532 in her name.