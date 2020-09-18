Mary Patton (1925-2020)

Mary Rose Brumett-Patton, age 95, of Delta, peacefully passed away under hospice care Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020 at Northcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Napoleon. She was born in Harlan County, KY on April 7, 1925.

Mary was one of eleven daughters to the late Rufus Brummett and Amanda (Lyttle) Brummett. Mary graduated from Pine Mountain High School in Kentucky and later received her nursing degree. She was united in marriage to Loyd L. Patton and he preceded her in death on April 8, 2019.

Mary served as a surgical nurse and in the nursing field for over 25 years before retiring. When not enjoying her career in nursing she found comfort in knitting, crocheting, shopping, bowling and doing puzzles.

Along with her parents and ten sisters; she was preceded in death by her daughter, Carol Von Ahrens in 2010.

She is survived by her daughters, Beth (Mike) Anderson of Tennessee and Sherry (Dean) Cravens of Delta; nine grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

Friends are invited to join Mary’s family for a memorial service celebrating her life on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. Mary’s son-in-law, Dean Cravens will be officiating. Interment will be with her husband at Springfield Township Cemetery in Holland at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice in her honor. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

