Alexander Jondreau (Infant)

Infant Alexander Michael Jondreau, 2 months, peacefully passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Children’s Hospital, Toledo, Ohio. Alexander was born July 7, 2020 at Community Hospitals and Wellness Center, Bryan Hospital.

Despite his short time on earth, he was deeply loved and brought great joy to his family. Alexander is survived by his loving mother, Stephanie Sanders of Bryan, Ohio; brother, Brandon Jay Jondreau; maternal grandmother, Amie Adkins of Defiance, Ohio; maternal grandfather, Michael Sanders of Bryan, Ohio; four aunts, Samantha Sanders of Defiance, Ohio, Alexis Sanders of Bryan, Ohio, Madelynn Sanders of Bryan, Ohio and Josephine Hug of Defiance, Ohio.

Private family services for Alexander Michael Jondreau will be held. Interment will take place in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. Arrangements are in the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio.

The family asks those celebrating Alexander’s life to make memorial contributions to the family or Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home.

