Mary Seagrave (1949-2021)

Mary B. (Travis) Seagrave, age 72, of Delta, passed away on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. Mary was born in Fulton County, Ohio on April 19, 1949 to the late Robert and Nina (Gramling) Travis.

A 1967 graduate of Delta High School, she would later marry Stephen Seagrave on February 8, 1969. A homemaker all her life, Mary enjoyed gardening, cross stitching, sewing, reading and doing puzzles.

Mary was also a member of the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church in Liberty Center. But above all she enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Left to cherish her loving memory is her loving husband of 52 years, Stephen; children, Elizabeth Parsons; Patricia Seagrave; Jacob Seagrave; Joshua Seagrave; Isaac Seagrave; Rebekah Merrill; grandchildren, Blake Taylor; Seth Parsons; Alexus Kollar; Ember Seagrave; Travis Seagrave; Emma Merrill; Joshua Merrill; great grandchildren, Sariah Russell; Maddex Russell; sisters, Charlotte Jones; Betty Fether; Joan Chamberlin; Rebecca Steingass and Robin Gomez.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenton Travis and grandson, Johnnie Russell.

Friends and family will be received from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Monday, October 18, 2021 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at the Liberty Chapel United Methodist Church, 9474 Co. Rd. V, Liberty Center beginning at 11 AM, with Pastor Brad Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Grelton Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider The Open Door of Delta, 104 Monroe St., Delta, Ohio 43515.