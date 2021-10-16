Nancy Rupp (1937-2021)

Nancy (Rowley) Rupp, who as a local musician served as choral conductor for multiple school and church concerts, died on October 14, 2021 in Archbold, Ohio. She was 84. The cause was cancer, according to the family.

A former music teacher in Pettisville Schools, and other nearby districts, Mrs. Rupp was a popular vocal teacher and coach for private students.

When her husband’s career led them to Upland, Indiana, she became an adjunct voice instructor at Taylor University.

A mezzo-soprano equally comfortable performing classical works or Broadway theatre favorites, she is best remembered for the warmth she brought to gospel standards and hymns.

Her favorite song was also the gospel hymn most frequently requested by church friends, “His Eye is on the Sparrow.”

Nancy Ann Rowley was born February 10, 1937, in Oregon, Ohio. Her father, Burt, was a purchasing agent for Standard Oil.

Her mother, the former D. Madeline Mundy, was a schoolteacher and a homemaker. It was a religious household and participation in the church choir was an expectation where her musical talent provided opportunities to perform as a soloist for weekly church radio broadcasts.

As a child, Mrs. Rupp was featured singing on the Uncle Jules Radio Show and continued to appear on the program when it moved into the new medium of television.

Mrs. Rupp attended Taylor University and was the first member of her family to graduate with a four-year degree. She was a soloist for choral performances and recordings at the university.

While a student at Taylor University, she met Gene Rupp and they were married in 1958. They had two sons, Todd and Brad.

After graduating from Taylor University, Mrs. Rupp was a music teacher for the Archbold, Fayette, and Pettisville school districts, as well as offering private voice lessons.

Frequently in demand as a soloist, she sang with choral groups across northwest Ohio, including Bluffton and Defiance Colleges.

She is remembered as the contralto soloist in the annual Christmas presentation of The Messiah with the Toledo Symphony and Choral Society where she was joined by her brother, and bass soloist, John Rowley. Joining the Billy Graham Choir for a crusade in Indianapolis was one of her favorite memories.

A member of the Archbold Evangelical Church, Mrs. Rupp served as the director of the adult choir from 1966 until 1986. She was also a church youth leader and quilted with the Ladies Aid service organization.

A committed follower of Jesus Christ, she demonstrated her faith daily to family and friends. Mrs. Rupp sang until the end, hosting her monthly hymn-sing for friends and neighbors at home only a few days before her death.

Her parents and her husband of 61 years, Gene, preceded Mrs. Rupp in death. She is survived by sons Todd (Rochelle) Rupp and Brad (Julia) Rupp, five grandchildren, Lindsay (Ben) Glynn, Madison Rupp, Adam Rupp, Natalie Rupp, and Lucas (Constance) Rupp; four great-grandchildren, and her brother, John Rowley.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Archbold Evangelical Church. Visitation for Nancy will take place on Monday, October 18, 2021 at the church from 5:30pm – 8pm. Burial services will be private at the Archbold Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions may be made to Taylor University or Archbold Evangelical Church.

