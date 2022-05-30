Mary Whitman (1943-2022)

Mary E. Whitman, age 78, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 11:44 A.M. on Thursday, May 26, 2022, in her home, surrounded by her family.

Mary was a 1962 graduate of Bryan High School and was a longtime babysitter in her home and later had been employed as a social service aid for the Williams County Department of Job and Family Services.

She was a member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton, Ohio, and enjoyed helping with the different church functions and preparing meals.

She loved the time spent shopping with her sisters and especially time spent with her family. She especially enjoyed spending winters at their winter home in Winter Haven, Florida the last sixteen years.



Mary E. Whitman was born on November 12, 1943, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Roger William and Doris E. (Shively) Ayres. She married Tom D. Whitman on April 3, 1965, in Bryan and he survives.



Surviving in addition to her husband are two sons, Jeffery (Lisa) Whitman, of Bryan, and Christopher (Jenny) Whitman, of Hicksville, Ohio; one daughter, Shelley (Curt) Lyons, of Toledo, Ohio; seven grandchildren; Caitlin (Zack) Whitman, of Bryan, Joshua (Beth) Retcher, of Toledo, Haley (Brandon) Osborn, of Waterville, Ohio, Jacob Whitman, of Toledo, Alexis (Danny) Turk, of Clarksville, Tennessee, Rachel Whitman, of Statesboro, Georgia, and Mikaela Penn, of Toledo; fourteen great-grandchildren; and two sisters, her twin, Martha Hartman, and Patricia (Norman) Balbotin, both of Bryan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Lee Ayres, and an infant brother, William Ayres.

Services celebrating the life of Mary E. Whitman will be held on Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Life Changing Church in Edgerton with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the service, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the church. Private interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, at a later date.

Memorials are requested to Life Changing Church.