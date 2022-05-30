H. Dan Lyons (1937-2022)

H. Dan Lyons, 84, of West Unity and formerly of Montpelier passed away at his home on Friday, May 27, 2022. He was born on July 11, 1937 in Montpelier to Elsea R and Grace E. (Gilcher) Lyons.

Dan graduated from the Ohio School for the Blind in 1955. His work history included Quadco Rehabilitation Center in Stryker and PeopleWorks in Melburn, retiring from Quadco Rehabilitation Center in 1999.

Dan continued to participate in Quadco’s senior activities program until 2009, at which time he began attending Trinity Place in Bryan.

Dan was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church, but enjoyed attending church services at many local churches.

Dan leaves behind a large circle of friends and family, including his Filling Home family; special friend Bob Gioia; and 84 years’ worth of acquaintances.

Visitation for Dan will be on Wednesday, June 1st from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Services will be on Thursday at 11am at the funeral home with Reverend Dr. Denise Brown, Chaplain at Filling Home to officiate.

Memorial contributions may be given to Zion Lutheran Church.