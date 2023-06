Former Wauseon Resident

Peter J Velthuis, age 78, of Oceanside, California passed away on Monday May 29, 2023 at Tri-City Medical Center in Oceanside, California due to health complications.

Peter was born August 10, 1944 in the Netherlands. He married Wauseon Ohio native Kathleen (Weber) Velthuis on November 25, 1983 and she survives. Peter and Kathleen lived in Wauseon Ohio for several years.

A memorial service is being planned at a later date in Oceanside California.