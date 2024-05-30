Max Grant (1932 – 2024)

(Attended Montpelier High School)

Max D. Grant, 91, of Montpelier passed away at his home on Friday, May 24, 2024. He was born on September 10, 1932 in Montpelier to Theresa (Smith) Worthington.

Max attended Montpelier High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. On August 13, 1955 he married Connie D. Masters and she preceded him in death.

Max was a member of St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Montpelier, the Montpelier American Legion and the Montpelier Moose. He started working on the Wabash Railroad at 14, by lying about his age.

He then went on to work at Mohawk Tools in Montpelier for 35 years, until its closing in 1992. Max worked at Winzeler Stamping for three years before going onto the best job of his life, retirement. He was an avid outdoors man, enjoying hunting, fishing and camping with friends.

He is survived by his children Lee (Bobbianne) Grant of Oldsmar, Florida and Kelly (Jeff) Hephner of Montpelier; four grandchildren Lynzi Grant, Zachary (Ollie) Grant and AJ (Jackie) Hephner and Christopher (Alexie) Hephner; four great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Max was preceded in death by his wife Connie, mother Theresa, stepfather Melvin Worthington, son Gary Joseph Grant, grandchildren Megan & Joseph Grant, sister Joan Cox and brother Joe Grant.

A time to receive friends will be on Friday, June 7, 2024 from 3-6 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. Graveside services will be on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at 11:00 am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with Pastor Kevin Doseck to officiate. Military rites will be conducted by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Williams County Veterans Memorial Fund or the Montpelier American Legion.

