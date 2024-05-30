Richard Wolfe (1938 – 2024)

(Pioneer Resident)

Veteran

Richard Lee Wolfe, 85, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away Monday, May 27, 2024, in his residence, with his family around him. Richard was born October 14, 1938, in New Lexington, Ohio, the son of the late James Franklin and Margaret Mary (Page) Wolfe.

He was a 1956 graduate of New Lexington High School. He married Sandra Kay Frasure on September 10, 1960, in New Lexington, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on June 9, 2014.

Richard served in the National Guard for several years. He was a machine operator by trade, working for Rockwell International for 32 years, retiring in 1988. Richard enjoyed riding motorcycles and fishing.

Surviving are his three children, Jerry (Cindy) Wolfe of Orange, Texas, James (Amber) Wolfe of Vidor, Texas and Karen (Donald) Salley of Pioneer, Ohio; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; one brother, Carl J. Wolfe of Millersport, Ohio and one sister, Martha A. Lewis of Keller, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Sandra; two brothers, William L. Wolfe and James T. Wolfe.

To honor Richard’s request, there will be no visitation or service at this time. Interment will take place in New Lexington Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

