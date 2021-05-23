May’s BDF “Spotlight Award” Goes To Eric Lirot

In an effort to recognize local investment in buildings, landscaping and other improvements, the Bryan Development Foundation has created a monthly “Spotlight Award.”

May’s BDF Spotlight Award recipient is Eric Lirot.

In February 2019, a 1,200-square-foot wooden frame residence owned by Lirot at 427 North Walnut Street was destroyed by fire. In 2020, Lirot completed a new two-story, 4,120-square-foot residential duplex on the site.

The new duplex is within easy walking distance of the Lirot family’s Fountain City Ice House, allowing tenants to easily pick up groceries or a pizza.

“Eric could have invested his money in any number of ways. Improvements in established neighborhoods like North Walnut Street tend to encourage other improvements in the same way that neglect may cause an area to decline over time,” said BDF Vice President Kevin Maynard.

“We salute Eric’s investment in one of Bryan’s established residential areas and hope to see it duplicated throughout our community.”

The Bryan Development Foundation’s mission is to enrich the community by encouraging economic activity, preservation and community pride. The BDF presents its Spotlight Award to a resident, business, industry or institution that has invested in new construction, preservation, restoration or beautification efforts in Bryan.

Spotlight Award recipients are recognized by the BDF with a plaque and through social media and local news outlets. The plaque is provided by Image Pro Group of Bryan.

The community is encouraged to submit Spotlight Award nominations at developbryan@gmail.com. Additional information on the Bryan Development Foundation is available on the BDF Facebook page and website www.bryandevelopment.org.