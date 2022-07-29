Meg Schmitt (1952-2022)

Facebook

Meg A. Schmitt, 69, of Montpelier, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022, at a memory care facility, surrounded by family.

Born Dec. 6, 1952, in Montpelier to Jayne A. (Phillips) Kimmel and Eugene S. Kimmel, she was married to Richard L. Schmitt on May 31, 1980, and he preceded her in death.

Meg graduated from Montpelier High School in 1971. She retired from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio in Stryker as a corrections officer.

Prior to this she worked for many years at Beam Stream in Montpelier. Meg was a member of Solid Rock Community Church in West Unity.

She enjoyed horseback riding, quilting, camping with family and church friends, researching family genealogy and walking her dog.

Meg is survived by one daughter, Lexie (Jeff) Jacobs of Genoa, Ohio; four stepsons, Rick (Dawn) Schmitt of Montpelier, Tom Schmitt of West Unity, Ron (Bonnie) Schmitt of West Unity and Gary Schmitt of Bryan; one brother, Greg (Carolyn) Kimmel of Toledo, Ohio; and 14 grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, preceding her in death were her parents; brother, Gary Kimmel of Montpelier; and stepdaughter, Kathy Schmitt in 1989.

The family would like to thank Parkcliffe Memory Care Community in Northwood, Ohio, and Elara Caring in Toledo for their compassionate care.

The family will be holding a private memorial for Meg. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations may be made to Elara Caring or Williams County Humane Society.

To leave a memory of Meg or condolences for the family, please visit the Meg Schmitt Memorial Page on Facebook.