Melissa “Lisa” Sturgill (1966-2022)

Melissa R. “Lisa” Sturgill, age 56, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:00 A.M. on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness.

Ms. Sturgill was a 1984 graduate of Edgerton High School and had been employed at Plas-tec in Edon, Ohio, retiring with thirty years of service.

She was a member of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233. She enjoyed family card night, shopping, reading, and music, especially Elvis.

Most of all she enjoyed time spent with friends and family and especially her nieces and nephews.

Melissa R. “Lisa” Sturgill was born on January 28,1966, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Doyle F. and Rose Marie (Comerford) Calvin.

Survivors include one brother, Thomas Calvin, of Edgerton; six sisters, Thresa Calvin, Yvonne Calvin, and Mary Calvin, all of Bryan, Sharon Calvin and Lori Peterson, both of Edgerton, Ohio, and Jean Vogelsong, of Ney, Ohio; seven nephews and nieces, Monica Calvin, Jacob (Kelsey) Peterson, Devin (Jessica) Peterson, Mackenzie (Paul) Flower, Kelsey (Travis) Hartman, Casey Vogelsong, and Tya Vogelsong; numerous great-nieces and nephews; and special friends, Angela Goebel, Regina Partin, and Saundra Kramer.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Michael Calvin; a nephew, Cory Peterson; her grandparents; a brother-in-law, Matt Vogelsong; and her beloved dogs, Bo & Ty.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton. Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022, in the Krill Funeral Home, Edgerton, with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice or Williams County Humane Society.