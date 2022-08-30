Velma Horst (1934-2022)

Velma Mae Horst, age 88, passed away at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon, August 25, 2022.

Velma was born January 25, 1934 in Archbold, the daughter of Eldon and Lydia (Stuckey) Rupp. Velma graduated in 1952 from Archbold High School.

During her lifetime, Velma enjoyed volunteering with Mennonite Disaster Service, Care and Share, Hospice of CHP, and at North Clinton Church where she faithfully attended for sixty-plus years. Velma will be remembered for her kindness and strong faith.

For most of her adult life, Velma was a homemaker, but later when her children were grown, Velma enjoyed working at McDonald’s and the Archbold Library.

When she wasn’t working, Velma spent her time bowling, playing board games, reading, and especially spending time with her family.

Velma was a great cook, and among other dishes, she will be remembered for her delicious sugar cookies and potato salad.

Velma is lovingly remembered by her children; Gene Horst, Toledo; Duane Horst, Holland; Larry (Barb) Horst, Archbold; Vonda Horst, Goshen, IN and Janna (Jeramie) Cline of Archbold. She is also survived by her sister, Arlene (Dale) Short of Archbold. Also surviving are eight grandchildren: Michael, Daniel and Emily all of Toledo; Kenny (Christa) of Bowling Green; Alicia (Abram) Johnston of Montpelier; Grant of Goshen, IN; and Quinn and Jace Cline of Archbold. Also surviving are five great grandchildren: Natalie, Jackson and Jamison of Bowling Green; Abraham and Barnabas of Montpelier and numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death: her parents; her daughter, Connie; three brothers Don, Leon and Leroy; and two sisters, Ruth Ann, and Doris.

A memorial service will be held at North Clinton Church, 831 West Linfoot St, Wauseon, September 11 at 4 pm with Pastors Dan Martin and Neil Wyse officiating. Prior to the service a visitation will also be held at the church beginning at 2 pm. Family and friends are invited to the graveside service at Pettisville Cemetery September 10 at 5 pm.

Memorial gifts can be sent to Sunshine Inc. of Maumee, OH or to Church Community Services, PO Box 2346 Elkhart, IN 46515. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

