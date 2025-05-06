Lawrence Kunesh (1935 – 2025)

(Served In United States Army)

Lawrence Joseph Kunesh, age 90, of Bryan, Ohio and Defiance County, Ohio passed away Saturday morning, May 03, 2025 in Majestic Care of Bryan.

He was born April 24, 1935 in Defiance County, Ohio to the late John and Ida (Grine) Kunesh. He was a graduate of the Ney High School and served in the United States Army from 1957 until 1959.

Lawrence was employed by Defiance Metal Products with 40 years of service. He was a avid hunter, fisherman and outdoorsman, with trips to Montana hunting elk. He was a member of St. Isidore’s Parish-Marysdale.

Lawrence is survived by his siblings, James Kunesh, Robert (Marilyn) Kunesh, Jane (Joe) Clemens, sister-in-law, Virginia Kunesh. Numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Patrick Kunesh, his sister-in-law, Clara Kunesh.

Visitation for Lawrence will be held 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 07, 2025 at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. The Holy Rosary will be recited 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Visitation will also be held 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Thursday in the St. Isidore Parish-Marysdale. The Funeral mass will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 08, 2025 at St. Isidore’s Catholic Parish- Marysdale. Rev. Father Melwin W. D’Souza will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Isidore’s Catholic Cemetery-Marysdale. Military graveside honors will be accorded by the joint Sherwood, Ney and Hicksville American Legion and VFW Honor Guard. Funeral luncheon will be provided following the cemetery services at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to: St. Isidore’s Catholic Parish or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences and guest registry may be given at: www.krillfuneralhome.com

