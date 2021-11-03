MEMBER SCHOOL PRINCIPALS TOUR … Four County Career Center held a Member School Principal Tour at the Career Center arranged by Career & Technical Director, Rick Bachman. North Central High School Principal, Marcia Rozevink, toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from North Central who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Powersports lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Principal Rozevink; Sarah Laney (Health Careers); and Cody Kruse (Powersports).

STRYKER HIGH SCHOOL GUIDANCE COUNSELOR … Mike Donovan, toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Stryker who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Interior Design lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Alexia Roth (Early Childhood Education); Kassandra Stuckey (Interior Design); and Counselor Donovan.

HILLTOP HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL … Steven Riley, toured the career and technical labs and saw in-lab demonstrations by the students from Hilltop who attend the Career Center. Shown in the Law Enforcement & Security Tactics lab are (LEFT TO RIGHT) Chascity Brehm (Health Careers); Principal Riley; Alyssa Momyer and Wyatt Beltz (both Law Enforcement & Security Tactics).