North Central Elementary Honors October Students Of The Month

OCTOBER HONOREES … North Central Elementary School recognizes the October 2021 “Students of the Month”. Each student was selected as “Student of the Month” for showing GOOD CHOICES. Back Row, Left to Right: Rylee Johnson, Charlie Schrom, Addison Miller, Adilynn Miller, Keagan Crivello, Gia Fiser. Middle Row, Left to Right: Kensington Creek, Remi Lawson, Miguel Cruz, Oliveia Hotchkiss. Front Row, Left to Right: Camila Valadez, Matthew Thompson, Mary MacKinnon, Jaxon Harrington, Reid Parrott.