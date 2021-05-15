Members Of Archbold Class Of 2021 Special Guests At Rotary Meeting

Members of the Archbold Class of 2021 were special guests of Rotary on May 12 for the Senior Day luncheon at Founders Hall.

The class listened as Joe Grieser, a former baseball and basketball coach at Stryker and member of the Sauder Manufacturing management team, shared some thoughts with the seniors as they prepare to leave Archbold Schools behind and begin their adult future.

He noted that while they can still count on their network of family and trusted adults and friends for support, they are about to begin making decisions on their own.

Decisions that will hopefully be well thought out, but decisions that they have made and, good or bad, they will need to own their decisions and be held accountable.

Wherever those decisions lead, he said, it’s important to give 100 percent to everything that you do and have a good, positive attitude as you do it. Also: show up on time every day — be reliable. Grieser said there are four things to remember.

Say “please” and “thank-you.” Treat everyone with dignity and respect. Show grace and forgiveness to others.

And, above all, remember prayer and have faith in a greater power for support and strength. Finally, he urged the seniors to never give up.

Pictured from left: AHS senior Delaney Garrow, Joe Grieser, senior Kylie Sauder, Archbold Rotary president Jodi Herman, and seniors Regan Ramirez, Camryn Hudson, Macy Peterson and Kiera Gensler.