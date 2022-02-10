Merlin O’Neill (1931-2022)

Facebook

Merlin O’Neill, age 91, of Delta, peacefully passed away Tuesday evening, February 8, 2022 at Northcrest Rehabilitation and Nursing in Napoleon.

She was born in Wauseon on January 4, 1931 to Harvey Graber and Ida (Rupp) Graber.

She graduated from Wauseon High School and later married Isadore C. O’Neill on October 7, 1950 and shared 65 loving years together until his passing on September 29, 2016.

Merlin’s work history began with the Wire Factory in Wauseon and later served 17 years with Cable and Wire in Swanton.

She was a proud member of the The River in Delta (formerly Swan Creek Community Church).

Merlin enjoyed various crafts including sewing, making plant hangers and others.

Some of her fondest hobbies included watching and feeding the birds around her home and putting together 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles.

Merlin is survived by her children, Dennis O’Neill of California, Patricia Ortiz of Illinois, Kathleen (Wesley) Moll of Wauseon and Daniel (Gina) O’Neill Sr. of Delta; 10 grandchildren; and many loving great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Along with her husband, Isadore she was preceded in death by her grandson, Brady Dickey; six brothers, six sisters and her canine companions, Dixie, Snookie, Misti and Lindi.

The family will receive friends from 10:00AM – 11:00 AM on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a memorial service celebrating Merlin’s life will begin at 11:00 AM. Pastor Seth Adkins will be officiating. Interment will be private for the family at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to The River, 812 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in her memory.