Ethan Goller (2015-2022)

Ethan W. Goller, 6 years, of Bryan, Ohio, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, after a sudden illness.

Ethan was born February 9, 2015, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of George D. and Lisa Marie (Leininger) Goller.

Ethan loved to play with Legos, play Mario-Cart and was like a sponge, absorbing information as quickly as his mind could grasp.

He loved to play with his brother, Abel , anywhere you saw one of them, you saw both of them, and go golfing with his dad.

Ethan, along with his twin brother Abel, looked forward to going to visit his Aunt Lynnie and Uncle Dan every Tuesday. He attended Sherwood Baptist Church, where his dad ministers.

He is survived by his parents, George (Lisa) Goller of Bryan; twin brother, Abel Goller; special sister, Amelia Schaefer; grandparents, Kathy Goller of Bryan and Steve (Loretta) Schaefer of Bryan; loving aunts and uncles, Rob (Sue) Pollick of Wauseon, Dan (Lynda) VanAuken of Bryan, Maw maw, Laura Hopkins, of Bryan; Pawpaw, Scott Hopkins of Gibsonburg, Ohio; Richard Leininger of Bryan, Chris Schaefer of Bryan, Becky Hug of Defiance and Katie Hopkins of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his grandpa, George A. Goller.

Visitation for Ethan will be held Sunday, February 13, 2022, from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Visitation will continue Monday, February 14, 2022, begin at 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral services at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Doseck officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan. The family has requested that those attending the visitation or funeral service to please wear a mask due to the ongoing pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the family to assist with expenses or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com