Metamora Chamber Of Commerce Unveils 2026 Initiatives, Community Events, & Bank Rebrand

The Metamora Chamber of Commerce is kicking off 2026 with a renewed focus on community engagement, business growth, and local support, as outlined in its latest newsletter.

During the recent annual meeting, members discussed plans for the year ahead, reviewed financials, and emphasized the importance of active participation from the business community.

The next chamber meeting is scheduled for April 15 at 5:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Community Library, with dinner available for $10.

A major announcement featured the rebranding of Metamora State Bank to Bank419, reflecting its evolution from a single-branch institution to a three-branch regional presence.

President and CEO Kate Fischer assured residents that while the name and logo have changed, the bank remains locally owned and committed to personalized service for northwest Ohio communities.

Community service and support remain at the forefront, with the Chamber highlighting the ongoing efforts of C.A.S.T. (Caring and Sharing Together), the local food pantry serving the Evergreen School District.

The pantry continues to experience high demand and is especially in need of canned meats. Donations can be made at Metamora State Bank (now Bank419) or the Evergreen Community Library, or by check to the Metamora United Methodist Church with C.A.S.T. noted in the memo.

Youth involvement is encouraged through a student financial award program for Evergreen School District students who participate in approved community service.

One upcoming opportunity is the Village Annual Easter Egg Hunt, set for March 28 at 1:00 p.m. in the park (rain date March 29). The event will feature candy-filled eggs, festive baskets, and a visit from the Easter Bunny.

To enhance communication, the Chamber has launched a new text alert system for members, promising concise weekly updates and continued email communications. Privacy remains a priority, with members’ information used solely for Chamber purposes.

Other upcoming events include C.A.S.T. food distributions on February 18 and March 18, President’s Day on February 16, and the start of Daylight Savings Time on March 8.

The Chamber’s mission remains to unite local businesses and residents in fostering economic growth and a vibrant community.

For more information or to get involved, visit www.metamorachamberofcommerce.com or email metamorachamberofcommerce@gmail.com.