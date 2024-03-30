Metamora Pedestrian Bridge To Be Closed For Extended Time

PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERBRIDGE … Currently, the pedestrian section of the Garnsey Avenue Bridge in Metamora remains closed. The section was closed last year after being deemed unsafe.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

The Garnsey Avenue Bridge in Metamora saw its pedestrian bridge closed last year after being deemed unsafe.

Since then, work has been done to see what it would take to fix the pedestrian bridge. This fix has come in at an estimated $40,0...