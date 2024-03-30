Melba Day (1928 – 2024)

(Member Of Bryan’s Wesley United Methodist Church)

Melba Catherine Day, age 95, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, March 27, 2024, at Hillside Country Living in Bryan, Ohio.

She was born April 6, 1928, in Hicksville, Ohio, the daughter of Lee M. and Sarah Belle (Talbott) Deardorf.

Melba graduated from Hicksville High School in 1946 and attended Bowling Green State University. She married Max E. Day, on January 8, 1949 in Edgerton, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on June 25, 1997.

Melba enjoyed a long life and was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and friend, always taking care of others. She enjoyed many wonderful years with her family and friends at their summer home on Hamilton Lake, Indiana.

Melba was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan for over 50 years and was a former Sunday School teacher and member of Helping Hands Circle.

She was also a teacher’s aide for many years at Bryan Elementary School. She enjoyed playing bridge and belonged to numerous bridge clubs, making friendships that lasted her lifetime. In her spare time, Melba enjoyed knitting, reading and being with her family.

Melba is survived by her children, Jan (Lynn) Burch of Hamilton, Indiana and Ned Day of Bryan; grandchildren, Jenni (Mike) Alvarado and Kati Day, both of Kettering, Ohio, Ted Day and Erica (Kallas) Grimm, both of Bryan, Ohio; great grandchildren, Cayden Brown, Jersi Hayes and Leanna Grimm.

Visitation will be held Friday, April 5, 2024 from 2:00-3:00 P.M. at Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio followed by a celebration of Melba’s life at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Steve Rath officiating along with family friend, Ned Wyse. Committal services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton, Ohio. Arrangements are under the care of Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan 43506.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hillside Country Living Activity Fund for Anna’s House, County Road 16, Bryan, Ohio 43506 or Wesley United Methodist Church, 903 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

