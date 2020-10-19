Michael Draper (1953-2020)

Michael Douglas Draper passed on October 17, 2020, after a year-long battle with kidney cancer. He was surrounded by his loving family including his wife Linda Draper and four children: Chad (Maryann) Elliott, Justin (Nicole) Sexton, Jennifer Draper (Crockett) Butler, and Michael (Cassandra) Draper Jr. He had four grandchildren: Haylee Sexton, Chris and Tim Elliott, and Wiley Butler.

Mike was the owner of Quality Cleaning Service of Northwest Ohio. He founded the company in 1983 with his wife Linda and was grateful to his many loyal customers and employees who kept the company growing. Mike was an avid fisherman and spent much of his free time on Lake Erie.

While not on the water, he diligently worked at improving the speed of his boat. Mike loved working on anything mechanical and was partial to his Fords. In his earlier years, he travelled the country with his friends and brothers to car races.

Later, he became an enthusiastic camper exploring many places with his family. Mike will be remembered as a dedicated family man and for his cheerful, outgoing personality.

Mike was born on November 19, 1953, to Donald and Edith Draper of Toledo, Ohio. Michael had five siblings: Larry (Debbie) Draper, Sharon Wootton, Daniel (Sandy) Draper, Brian (Amy) Draper, and Missy (Marc) Wilczynski. He graduated from Libbey High School in 1972 and moved to Wauseon in 1982.

Due to COVID restrictions, the visitation will be limited to family. The funeral will include immediate family only. Masks will be required.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Kidney Foundation. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.