Michael Hartman (1952-2022)

Michael L. Hartman, age 69, of Columbia, Ohio, passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022, at the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan, from injuries sustained in a fire at his home in early January.

Mr. Hartman was a 1972 graduate of Hamilton High School in Hamilton, Indiana, and had been employed by Edon Machine, retiring with more than twenty years of service.

He was a devoted father who enjoyed playing cards, cribbage and dominoes and watching old westerns and football and was an avid fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and Cleveland Indians.

He also enjoyed cooking, collecting coins and Native American items, and playing golf.

Mike was affectionately known as Big Mike or Uncle Mike and had a great sense of humor and a big heart and would help anyone.

He was especially adored by his eight grandchildren.

Michael L. Hartman was born on July 8, 1952, in Garrett, Indiana, the son of Robert D. and Elaine L. (Lash) Hartman.

Surviving are one daughter, Jennifer (Jeremy) Hurst, of Archbold, Ohio; two sons, Jason (Dawn) Hartman, of Lewis Center, Ohio, and Kasey Hartman, of Shreveport, Louisiana; eight grandchildren, Tyler, Jack and Kennedy Hurst, Nicholas, Andrew, Caroline, Klayton and Katelyn Hartman; one brother, Kenneth Hartman, of Dublin, Georgia; one sister, Nancy Crawford, of Edon; and his beloved American Bulldog, “Lila.”

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Robert D. Hartman, Jr.; and one sister, Jo Ellen Helms.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 21, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. at the Columbia Church of Christ, Columbia, Ohio. Services will follow at 12:00 P.M. in the Columbia Church of Christ with Pastor Jeremy Jones officiating. Private interment will take place in Waterloo Cemetery, Waterloo, Indiana.

Memorials are requested to Columbia Church of Christ, Williams County Humane Society, or a fire department of the donor’s choice.