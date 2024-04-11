Michael “Mickey” Oyer (1953 – 2024)

(1971 Graduate Of North Central High School)

Michael “Mickey” R. Oyer, 70 of Montpelier passed away on April 8, 2024 at the Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan.

He was born on May 8, 1953 in Montpelier to Dale R. and Mary E. (Frisbie) Oyer. Mickey graduated from North Central High School in 1971 and soon after married Patti L. Kreischer on November 25, 1972 in Montpelier. Patti was the love of Mickey’s life and she preceded him in death on July 29, 2021.

Mickey entered the workforce soon after his graduation and worked his entire career at Powers and Sons in Montpelier.

He worked there for over 30 plus years as a lead man, but many would say he knew and could run any machine in the facility. Mickey was a man of many talents and kept busy doing side jobs as a carpenter, plumber, electrician, and mason.

He also enjoyed gardening, ice fishing, woodworking, especially during the Christmas season and just being outdoors.

He will be remembered for his cooking abilities and how his huge campfire breakfasts were some of his most memorable meals. Mickey was a member of the Montpelier Eagles.

He is survived by two daughters; Kelly (Kevin) Cummins of Alvordton and Kim (Keith) Lehsten of Pioneer; five grandchildren, Jessi (Garrett), Mike (Shailynn), Alex (Leanna), Emily and Sami; two siblings, Danny (Barb) Oyer of Pioneer and Judy (Joe) Hug of Edon. Mickey is preceded in death by his parents and wife Patti.

Mickey will be buried in a private family ceremony at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer with Dr. Dan VanArnsdalen to officiate.

