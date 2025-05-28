Michael “Mike” Shannon (1950 – 2025)

(Retired As Custodian From Bryan City Schools)

Michael “Mike” L. Shannon, age 75, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Monday, May 26, 2025 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mike was born March 10, 1950 in Defiance, Ohio to the late George E. Shannon and Mary Bernadine (Hetz) Shannon.

He graduated from Defiance High School in 1968. Mike married Marilyn S. Mansfield on November 04, 1972 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Defiance, Ohio and she survives.

Mike was employed for 23 years at Chief Supermarket as a Produce Manager and Supervisor. He then retired from the Bryan City Schools as a Custodian with 13 years of service. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, Ohio and was a 3rd Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

He was an avid golfer, played church league softball, supported Bryan High School sports, loved all Cleveland sports teams, Ohio State sports, loved chocolate chip cookies, popcorn, homemade ice cream, camping and was a huge country music fan and went to concerts at the local fairs. Above all, he loved his wife, his children, his grandchildren and his friends.

Survivors include, his wife, Marilyn (Mansfield) Shannon, of Bryan, Ohio; his children; Josh (Michelle) Shannon, of Oregon, Ohio, Cory (Holly) Shannon of Ravenna, Ohio, Kelly (Oscar Silguero) Shannon, of Stryker, Ohio; his grandchildren, Kylie and Austin of Ravenna, Ohio, Reed, of Stryker, Ohio, Logan and Gabe of Oregon, Ohio; his brothers, Denny (Kathy) Shannon, of Catawba Island, Ohio, Tom (Lisa) Shannon, of Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Also surviving, many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, George and Bernie Shannon of Defiance, Ohio and his brother, Greg, of Avon Lake, Ohio.

Visitation for Mike Shannon will be held Tuesday, June 03, 2025, 3:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral Liturgy outside of Mass will be celebrated 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 03, 2025 in the funeral home. Rev. Father Andrew Wellmann will officiate. Honoring Mike’s wishes, family and friends are encouraged to dress casually for Mike’s visitation and services.

In lieu of flowers and other mementos, memorial contributions are requested to be made to: Bryan City Schools Athletic Department.

Online guest registry, condolences and messages may be given at: krillfuneralhome.com. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Shannon family.