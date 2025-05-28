Nancy Sanders (1949 – 2025)

(1969 Graduate Of Stryker High School)

Nancy Ann Sanders, age 76, of Stryker, passed away in her home on May 27, 2025.

Nancy worked at Strydel from 1969 to 2005, then the Barn Restaurant from 2005 to 2019, and finally Advanced Cleaning from 2019 to 2024.

Nancy was born on April 25, 1949, in Stryker, to the late Orville and Flossie (DeLong) Sanders, Sr. She was a graduate of Stryker High School in 1969.

Nancy was a member of the Stryker Senior Center. She also was an active member of the Stryker United Brethren Church. Nancy enjoyed being outside in nature working in her yard.

Nancy is survived by her sister, Lynette Matthews of Bryan; sister, Sue (David) Wachtman of Defiance; sister-in-law, Barb Sanders of West Unity; nieces, Amy (Billy) Jarvis, Donna Tompkins, Lexi Wachtman; and nephews, Greg Sanders, DeWayne Sanders, David (Holly) Sanders, and Matthew (Emma) Wachtman.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Orville Sanders, Jr.; brother, Dale Sanders; and brother-in-law, William Matthews.

Visitation for Nancy will take place on Sunday, June 1, 2025, at the Stryker United Brethren Church, from 4pm to 6pm. A memorial service will take place on Monday, June 2, 2025, at 11am, with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Burial will be private at the Stryker Oakwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Stryker United Brethren Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Sanders family.