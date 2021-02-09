Michael Weitzel, Sr. (1949-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Michael E. Weitzel, Sr., 71 years, of Alvordton passed Sunday, February 7, 2021 at his home with is family by his side. Michael was born November 16, 1949 in Montpelier, Ohio the son of the late Edwin and Eileen (Paul) Weitzel. He married Virginia M. Wilcox on July 14, 1990 in Salisbury, North Carolina.

Michael worked for Norfolk Southern until an injury in 1980. He attended Grace Community Church and was a member of the Montpelier Eagles Aerie 2246.

Michael enjoyed spending time outdoors: hunting, fishing, and riding his motorcycle. He especially cherished spending time with his family, friends, and dog, Rusty.

Surviving is his wife, Virginia Weitzel of Alvordton, Ohio; seven children, Michael (Kim) Weitzel, Jr. of Bryan, Ohio, Teresa (Bobby) Wilson of Muncie, Indiana, Edwin Weitzel of Montpelier, Ohio, Jennifer (Robert) Barlett of Montpelier, Ohio, Tina (Tim) Walkowski of Bryan, Ohio, Larry (Michelle) McMullen of Alvordton, Ohio, and Melissa Francis of Peoria, Arizona; 19 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Judy West of Rockwell, North Carolina, and Connie Stantz of Montpelier, Ohio; brother, Jim Weitzel of Michigan City, Indiana.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be no visitation and the family will hold private services. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Michael to make memorial contributions to Grace Community Church, 206 W. Bement Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

